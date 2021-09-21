Shares in Uber Technologies were trading higher on Tuesday, as reports circulated that the company was set to report adjusted profits.
After being one of the biggest companies impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, Uber has quietly regained its footing in recent months.
It is reported that online food orders surged and ride bookings recovered from pandemic lows last quarter.
As a result, the company announced that it was expecting adjusted earnings before interest to breakeven in Q3, forecasting a loss of $25 million and a profit of the same figure, compared with the prior reports of a loss of $100 million.
Uber was trading 12.44% higher, as of writing.
S&P 500 rebounds, as Biden speaks at UN
The benchmark S&P 500 rebounded on Tuesday, a day before September’s much anticipated Fed meeting.
Tuesday’s rally also came as U.S. President Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly.
Defending his decision to end America’s presence in Afghanistan, the President stated, “Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes and devoting our resources to challenges that hold the keys to our collective future”.
Biden’s speech came during the 76th Annual UN Assembly, which was substantially scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was marginally higher, with the NASDAQ trading 0.30% higher.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 but the upside is limited
The EUR/USD pair flirted with 1.1750 but was unable to retain its modest intraday gains. Now trading in the 1.1720 price zone, bears retain control ahead of the US central bank monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
Gold: Further advances depend on the Fed
A better market mood put pressure on the American currency. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Gold advanced for a second day in a row, but additional gains are in doubt.
Shiba Inu bulls can't hold SHIB from dropping to $0.000006
Shiba Inu price has fallen -28% over the past four trading sessions. Bears remain in control as bulls fail to complete a breakout above $0.000008. Bulls must hold $0.000007 to prevent a drop towards $0.000006.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question for the Fed in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120B worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point – the first step toward raising interest rates.