Is the big JPY reversal about to begin?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at the USD Index, WTI (USOil), the DAX (DE40), Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPJPY.
As you know the Japanese Yen is incredibly weak right now due to the fundamental effects of Interest Rate and Bond Yield differentials and we have been waiting for a big reversal.
We see Rising Wedges (a bearish pattern) on almost all the JPY pairs so let’s keep an eye on these.
We want to trade short when the time is right, but against a weak currency, not a strong one.
Right now, GBP is displaying some weakness but this might be temporary due to the current political situation.
Also, before you make any technical decisions, remember that tomorrow’s US CPI report will be a huge event and will affect the FX and Equity markets.
Gold is still trending up and price action is following this lower trend line but I would wait for confirmation from another indicator and, of course, be careful with tomorrow’s CPI.
We see price action on WTI at the upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator about to turn lower.
Price action on the USD Index is consolidating into this symmetrical pennant with the same on the Stochastic Oscillator and MACD.
And, finally, we see a Rising Wedge on the DAX so we will keep an eye on this.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
