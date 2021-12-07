Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at AUDUSD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), and the NASDAQ (US100).

The NASDAQ has recovered from last week’s Omicron scare and has reached resistance just below 16000.

MACD is bullish on the 4-hour chart as the signal line has passed out of the histogram, but keep an eye on the Stochastic Oscillator which is overbought right now.

If the NASDAQ is to rise, we may get a temporary technical pullback.

Yesterday, we looked at the “Buy-the-Dip” strategy, off the lower trend line, on the Daily chart on the DJIA and levels are still rising, with the Stochastic Oscillator rising as well.

On the 4-hour chart, both MACD and the Stochastic Oscillator are bullish but be aware of resistance and this upper trend line.

Yesterday, we looked at strong vs weak currencies and we are returning to AUDUSD to look at the technical side.

Quite simply, we have seen the pair in a downtrend for over a month and price action is about to reach this upper trend line.

If we see a reversal off the trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator moving below 80, we may be looking at selling AUDUSD.

Keep an eye on AUDCHF and AUDJPY where we see similar situations.