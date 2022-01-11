In today's live stream, Mike Venezia explained his trading strategy in new longs from yesterday and why he booked profits too soon on a few trades.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1350 with Powell’s words
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is testifying on hearings from Fed’s head. Powell said this year they will likely normalize the monetary policy, including raising rase and start shrinking the balance sheet. Dollar under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD trading at fresh 2022 highs
GBP/USD trades around 1.3620, its highest in over two month, as market players rushed away from the greenback on Fed tightening prospects. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they are looking to reduce the quarantine period to five days.
Gold picks up momentum on dollar’s weakness
XAU trades around $1,816, it's highest for this week. The dollar came under selling pressure following comments from Powell. In the hearings before the Senate amid his nomination for a second term, the leader of the Fed mixed a hawkish view of the economy with a cautious approach to the reduction of the balance sheet.
XRP price looks ready to bounce to $0.96
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why Ripple could rebound soon.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.