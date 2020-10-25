- Gold prices are pressured below key counter-trendline resistance.
- At least a monthly 38.2% Fib retracement could be on the cards.
3XAU/USD has been correcting the monthly supply but given that the price hs still yet to complete a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly rally, more downside can be expected in coming days/weeks.
While fundamentally, gold is expected to be supported by an unwinding of the US dollar due to the prospect of global relation and large scale stimulus following the US election, the nearer term bearish technical outlook is compelling.
It might be reasonable to expect some further downside ahead of the next bullish cycle as part of the longer-term bull trend.
The following is a top-down analysis of the yellow metal, illustrating its technical bearish case according to market structure and the confluence of levels, Fibs and price action analysis.
Monthly chart
Gold is in a phase of monthly distribution and is expected to continue to unwind to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Weekly chart
Related by strong structure, the price is on the verge of completing a 5-wave pattern. The 1,2 and 3-wave pattern has been highlighted to show the latest impulse and correction.
The third or fifth wave will have the monthly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as the first target ahead of a 50% mean reversion and a confluence of prior resistance structure.
Daily chart
The 21-day moving average is under pressure. A break of which would usually encourage further supply.
4-hour chart
As illustrated, the price is in the throws of a downside continuation in a bearish technical environment below the counter trendline resistance following a significant correction of the most recent bearish impulse.
Bears will likely face some support in the 1890 region prior to extending the bearish trend on the way towards the monthly/weekly target in the 1826/36 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
