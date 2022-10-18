The exchange rate of the Japanese yen to the dollar is renewing its 32-year lows since the beginning of the week, and there is no end to the move. The USDJPY has touched and exceeded 149 and has gained about 3% since the beginning of the month. The pair has gained an astounding 45% since the beginning of this new cycle in 2021, and there is no solid fundamental reason for the JPY to latch on to this decline.
A few moments ago, we saw another intervention from Japan's Ministry of Finance to stop the yen's accelerating fall. The USDJPY was trading close to 149.30, and that sent the pair falling back to 148.12 within a minute.
The latest attempt of the authorities to stop the yen's unilateral decline can only make the markets smile for now. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Suzuki warned that Japan is ready to take appropriate and drastic measures against speculators.
But the speculators are more than a cohort of traders looking for a quick profit. In this case, the market is betting that Japan will not be able to sit on two chairs simultaneously. Even with a trillion dollars in U.S. treasuries as a safety cushion, it is impossible to keep long-term bond rates near zero in the face of extreme rate hikes and seriously assert its intention to defend the yen.
Sooner rather than later, Japan must choose one action, defend the yen, or defend bond yields by abandoning its current controversial policy.
So far, we see tangible signs that policymakers are only trying to slow the weakening of the yen but are unwilling to reverse the process. That means the markets are likely to continue the trend of buying USDJPY on any declines. This is reminiscent of Soros' (and not just his) bet that the Bank of England would not be able to stay within the European monetary mechanism, as it was contrary to economic fundamentals.
Chances are high that the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan want to bring about an orderly weakening of the yen. It is quite possible that before March 2023, USDJPY will test the 1990 highs near 160, more than doubling from the global lows of 2012, when international interest rates were at their peak. That is, when the other major central banks squeezed their rates, roughly as Japan had done for years before.
It seems unlikely that the Bank of Japan would copy the policies of other central banks by drastically raising rates. After all, in that case, the government's expenditures on servicing the government debt would balloon to more than 280% of GDP, while economic growth would remain lifeless. Belt-tightening in such an environment would be far beyond what we saw with Greece a decade ago.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.