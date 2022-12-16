It is just one week until markets wrap up for Christmas, but at present a festive rally seems a dim prospect.
Stocks sell off once more
“If there is going to be a Santa rally then investors need to think very hard over the weekend about where to find it, since at the moment sentiment points towards a very Scrooge-like Christmas. Central banks have sent a clear message (again) this week to equities, telling them that they are very much on their own, and that there is no jolly fat man in a red suit turning up to hand out presents. At this point, traders might settle for Jerome Powell handing out an orange or two, but even this seems too much to hope for.”
Gold and silver shine
“It is not all doom and gloom however. Despite the stronger dollar, precious metals have been able to hold their ground, and in gold’s case actually claw back some of yesterday’s losses. History suggests that gold tends to do well once inflation has peaked, even if the hiking goes on, so perhaps those hoping for a late recovery in equities next week would be better placed trusting in the shiny metals for a pre-Christmas surge.”
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0600 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0600 on Friday after having recovered toward 1.0650 with the initial reaction to dismal US PMI data. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2200 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2150. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to gather strength as a safe haven against its major rivals and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold holds near $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price edged lower after having climbed above $1,790 earlier in the session but remains on track to close the day in positive territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.5%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.