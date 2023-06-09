S&P 500 officially enters bull market as European markets retreat

With yesterday's close, the S&P 500 has risen by over 20% from its October 2022 low, officially entering a bull market, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
S&P 500 enters a bull market but is it a buy here?
“Despite the S&P 500 officially entering a bull market by rising by over 20% from its October low it is risky to start buying at a time when the CBOE volatility index (VIX) has sunk to pre-Covid-19 lows and the CNN Fear & Greed index has swung to "extreme greed". European indices end the week on a much more subdued note.
What will next week's central bank meetings bring?
“This week's surprise rate hikes by the RBA and BoC are unlikely to be replicated at next week's Fed, ECB and BoJ monetary meetings. Except for an expected 25 basis-point rate hike by the ECB to 3.50%, the other two central banks are likely to keep to the status quo. Nonetheless US inflation data may add some volatility to the mix.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
