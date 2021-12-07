Bank ratings flow in as it’s the end of the quiet period for Rivian and they look rather… strong!

Tesla, Lucid Group and Donald Trump’s DWAC under pressure of SEC news.

Overall, equities, especially the reopening stocks, benefit from encouraging news that the omicron symptoms are rather ‘mild’ and that the People’s Bank of China loosens its purse’s strings to provide support to the Chinese economy, but the upcoming US inflation is a threat to the market mood.

Alibaba rallied, gold is steady below the $1800 mark and Bitcoin advances past the $51K mark. Bitcoin is a high-risk asset, however, there is clear evidence that Bitcoin is paving its way to the traditional finance, and that institutional investors are increasingly on board. It still doesn’t make it a hedge against inflation, nor a safe haven, but it makes it a stronger alternative investment vehicle where we could see the size of one-off drops reduce over time.