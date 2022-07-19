Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; Corporate earnings remain in focus; RBA speak to continue.
General trend
- RBA minutes commented on the neutral interest rate; RBA’s Bullock also spoke; AUD/USD trades higher.
- RBA Gov Lowe is due to give a speech on Jul 20th (Wed) [Inflation, Productivity and the Future of Money – at The Australian Strategic Business Forum].
- Japanese equity markets rise following holiday.
- China and HK markets decline after prior gains; Property indices drop.
- China and Japan cut holdings of US Treasuries to multi-year lows.
- Australia’s Consumer Discretionary index rises on results from JB-Hi-Fi.
- BHP pared rise, the co. issued production update and FY guidance.
- US equity FUTs rebounded during Asia.
- IBM declined after issuing results/guidance.
- PBOC is expected to leave the loan prime rates (LPRs) unchanged on Wed.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include JNJ, Lockheed Martin, Haliburton, Hasbro, Mapnpower, Silvergate Capital.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov Bullock: Additional rate increases needed in months ahead; Risks important in timing and size of future interest rate hikes.
- BHP.AU Reports Q4 Waio Iron Ore Production: 71.7Mt v 72.8Mt y/y, Attributable Iron Ore Production: 64.2Mt v 65.2Mt y/y; Guides initial FY23 attributable iron ore production 249-260Mt, Waio iron ore production 278-290Mt.
- JBH.AU Reports Prelim FY22 (A$) Net 544.9M v 506.1M y/y; EBIT 794.6M v 743.1M y/y, Rev 9.23B v 8.92B y/y.
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence W/W: +0.2% v -2.5% prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Jul minutes members considered possibilities of 25bps and 50bps increase, Current level of the cash rate is well below the lower range of estimates for the nominal neutral rate.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Need careful discussion on international taxation; Making progress on a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.
- 4568.JP U.S. Patent Office Issues Decision on Seagen’s Rehearing Request in Patent Dispute: co is disappointed with US patent office on Seagen.
- 9984.JP To pause plans of IPO for Arm in UK amid political instability - FT.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon has asked the Land Min to making housing stability and welfare top priority – Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea sells 20-year bonds: Avg yield 3.200% v 3.230% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) China Economic Daily: China 3.0% CPI target for 2022 is achievable.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchases HK$8.1B to defend currency peg.
- (CN) Shanghai adds 14 medium risk areas to lockdown.
- (CN) China reports 237 new covid cases on mainland v 167 prior; Total cases ~700 (highest number of cases since May 22).
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7451 v 6.7447 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY7.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY12B prior; Net inject CNY4.0B v Net CNY9.0B prior [first net injection since Jun 30th].
- (CN) China economy is facing pressure from the global economic slowdown and inflation - US financial Press.
Other
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Managing Director: Rising interest from financial institutions reflects business resilience and increasing interest to access market opportunities in south and southeast Asia.
North America
- (US) MAY NET LONG-TERM TIC FLOWS: Japan Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $1.213T v $1.219T prior; China Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $981B (12-year low) v $1.003T prior.
- TWTR Musk reportedly plans to countersue Twitter in effort to cancel $44B acquisition - New York Post.
- IBM Reports Q2 $2.31 v $2.29e, Rev $15.5B v $15.1Be; Guides Q3 Rev 'growth in the high single digit range' (cc) - earnings call comments.
Europe
- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Zahawi: Aims to repeal hundreds of EU financial regulations and replace them with a UK version - pre-released remarks for Tues speech.
- (UK) UK increases investment into Northern Rail to £9.0B from £3.0B - press.
- (EU) EU Said to consider reschedule deliveries of certain coronavirus deliveries until 2024 from Pfizer and BioNTech citing oversupply and increasing case numbers - FT.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng -1.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi -0.3%; Nikkei225 +0.7%; ASX 200 -0.7%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0149-1.0120; JPY 138.40-137.95; AUD 0.6848-0.6803; NZD 0.6180-0.6141.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,706/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $98.97/brl; Copper -0.8% at $3.29/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!