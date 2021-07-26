Precious Metal prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as traders look to U.S data for clues on the markets next big move.
The major macro event that traders will be closely watching this week is the Federal Reserve's Policy Meeting. This will be followed by a press conference chaired by Jerome Powell, which always has the potential to move the markets.
Traders will be watching to see if the Jerome Powell reveals any fresh clues about the anticipated wind down of the Fed’s massive quantitative program. They also want to know how the Fed views the potential economic risks from the rapidly spreading COVID delta variant.
Another major focal point of this week’s Fed meeting is expected to be Inflation.
Data released earlier this month showed U.S Inflation accelerated from 5% to 5.4% in June – the highest on record since 2008. While the core annual rate of inflation rose from 3.8% to 4.5%. Economist now forecast that Inflation will climb to between 6% and 9% by year-end.
Elsewhere this week, traders will also be paying close attention to second-quarter GDP numbers as well as the Fed's preferred measure of inflation – The Core PCE Price Index.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon
Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.