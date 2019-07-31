Powell's power-play: Three key comments that crushed EUR/USD – big levels to watch

- The Federal Reserve has countered its rate cut with a confident message.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell has extended the dollar gains with three critical comments.
- EUR/USD has fallen to the lowest in two years and eyes critical levels below.
The confident message in the Fed statement – expressing confidence on inflation, employment and the two dissenters – was only the beginning. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been sending the dollar even higher – and stocks lower.
Here are Powell's critical comments:
1) An insurance aspect: The Fed Chair has said that "there is definitely an insurance aspect to it." Powell echoes his colleague James Bullard, President of the Saint Louis branch of the Federal Reserve. Bullard – and now Powell – are conveying a message that it is just an adjustment against downside risks – not a long-term move.
2) Clarifying it is not the beginning of a cycle: Powell has proved that he is a straight talker. While he has refrained from ruling out further cuts, he clarified it is "not a cycle" similar to ones seen in a recession. He classified it as an "adjustment."
3) Committee still sees a favorable outlook: The bottom line is positive with upbeat prospects for the economy despite risks coming from weaker global growth and subdued inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
EUR/USD has hit a low of 1.1064 at the time of writing – the lowest since May 2017. This temporary low is the first support line.
Further down, we are looking at levels dating back to 2017 and beforehand. 1.1025 is the next level to watch after served as resistance in May 2017. Next, we find 1.0960 which worked as resistance in April that year.
The round number of 1.0900 was a swing high in March 2017 and is a critical level.
The next two lines mark a gap line from April that year: 1.0810 and 1.0790 – related to the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential elections.
The next line is much lower – 1.0570 has been the lowe point in April 2017. t is followed by 1.0500 which was a double-bottom back in March that year. The final line to watch is 1.0340 – seen in January 2017 and the lowest since 2003.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-year low below 1.11 on hawkish Fed decision
EUR/USD has hit a new two-year low below 1.1180 after the US Federal Reserve cut rates but refrained from hinting of additional rate reductions. The pair bounced but remains pressured.
GBP/USD loses 1.2200 in response to the hawkish Fed
GBP/USD is falling back below 1.2200 after the Fed signaled that it is in no rush to cut rates after the current reduction, which was fully priced in. Fears of a hard Brexit also loom.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.87 and retreats almsot all the way back after Fed cut rates
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 108.87, reaching a fresh daily high after the FOMC released its statement.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: winds gust upwards in the european morning
A bullish opportunity may be confirmed in the next 48 hours. XRP is best placed to burst upwards. Bitcoin is lagging behind and keeps the $8,800 as an option.
Gold prices dump over 1% on the Fed's ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ and 25 basis point rate cut
The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points today in what Powell called a ‘mid-cycle adjustment’. In addition to cutting because of a global slowdown and a desire to recentre inflation expectations, Powell has said that today's cut was an insurance cut to ensure against downside risks in trade.