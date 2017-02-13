One era ends, another begins?
The Reserve Bank has now formally shifted from easing mode to a neutral stance. It even signalled that the next OCR move is likely to be up – just not for quite some time. The Bank also confirmed that Governor Graeme Wheeler will not seek a second term, and that the search for the next Governor will begin after the election on 23 September.
The February Monetary Policy Statement was similar in tone to the previous one in November. The RBNZ remains upbeat on the outlook for New Zealand, while wary of economic and geopolitical factors offshore. The latter is clearly a reference to the Trump administration, with an escalation of trade protectionism being singled out as a major risk.
Locally, the economy continues to grow at a solid pace, though with no real sense that it’s exceeding its potential to any significant degree. Record net inflows of migrants are adding to demand, but they’re also adding to the economy’s productive capacity, especially given that arrivals are skewed towards prime working-age groups. Unemployment is expected to continue to recede gradually, with a muted pickup in wage growth.
Inflation is now back within the RBNZ’s target range of 1-3%, having spent the previous two years below that. Perhaps more importantly, the RBNZ’s inflation expectations ‘scare’ has now passed. In early 2016, surveyed inflation expectations fell sharply in response to a second year of very low headline inflation. The RBNZ became concerned that expectations could become unanchored from the 2% target midpoint, and responded with a further round of OCR cuts. However, with headline inflation popping higher again, expectations have followed suit, rising to 1.92% for two years ahead in the latest survey.
All information contained on this website is given in good faith and has been derived from sources believed to be accurate. However, the information is selective and neither Westpac nor any other company in the Westpac Group have verified the information, which may not be complete or accurate for your purposes. Those companies make no representation or warranty of any kind as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. It is general information only and should not be considered as a comprehensive statement on any matter and should not be relied upon as such. Neither Westpac nor any other company in the Westpac Group nor any of their directors, employees and associates guarantees the security of this website, gives any warranty of reliability or accuracy nor accepts any responsibility arising in any other way including by reason of negligence for, errors in, or omissions from, the information on this website and does not accept any liability for any loss or damage, however caused, as a result of any person relying on any information on the website or being unable to access this website. This disclaimer is subject to any applicable contrary provisions of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act and Trade Practices Act.