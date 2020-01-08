Price Action Context

The strong 500+ pip bull run that started in October last year took the kiwi all the way from 0.67 to 0.73 in roughly 3 months’ time. The move accelerated from the middle towards the end, producing a parabolic move leading up to a long-term resistance, suggesting a potential short-term exhaustion.



Trending Analysis

Our LT bias currently is neutral, and bears can look for potential short-term selling opportunities on strength into the long-term resistance with the closest key support starting to come in at around 0.65.



Key Support & Resistance Zones

R: 0.6700 – 0.6790

S: 0.6425 – 0.6500