Asia Market Update: Equities again track the rise on Wall St.; NZD initially rose on the RBNZ statement, later pared rise; NZ bond yields move sharply lower.
General trend
- RBNZ: Committee considered whether to increase the OCR by 50 or 75 basis points at this meeting; Lower NZD if sustained poses further upside risks to CPI; Members noted that large movements in wholesale interest rates and exchange rates were causing a deterioration in financial market liquidity.
- Aussie bond yields extend drop after RBA surprise.
- GBP trades modestly lower.
- Hang Seng outperforms following holiday [Standard Chartered and HSBC track gains in the global banks; TECH index rises after the strength in the Nasdaq].
- HK sportswear firms also gain [Beijing to resume annual marathon race on Nov 6th after two-year COVID-19 suspension – press].
- Australian equities remain strong following the recent RBA decision [financials outperform].
- Fast Retailing rises after reporting monthly sales.
- Japanese corporate earnings in focus [Aeon].
- Foxconn rises after issuing guidance.
- US equity FUTs decline.
- Shanghai markets are closed this week for holiday.
- US ADP data due later today, ISM Services also due.
- OPEC meeting in focus.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.
- (NZ) New Zealand 2022 Budget Deficit smaller than estimated at NZ$9.29B; to publish half-year fiscal update on Dec 14th.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.6829%; bid-to-cover: 2.82x.
- (AU) Australia Sept Final PMI Services: 50.6 v 50.4 prelim.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate 50bps to 3.50%; as expected.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Sept Final PMI Services: 52.2 v 51.9 prelim (confirms move back into expansion).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.9%.
- (KR) South Korea Sept CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 5.6% V 5.7%E (core rises fastest since 2008).
- (KR) South Korea and US militaries have test fired 4 surface to surface missiles as a response to North Korea - Yonhap.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates CPI to remain elevated at 5.0-6.0% for 'some time'; CPI upside risks come from weaker KRW and major producer oil production cuts.
- (KR) US to redeploy Aircraft carrier to South Korea East Coast.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +4.3%; Shanghai Composite closed for the week for holiday.
- (CN) According to recent PwC report, US review of China corporate audits are in a "very early stage".
Other
- (SG) Singapore Sept PMI (Whole economy): 57.5 v 56.0 prior (22nd consecutive expansion).
- (TW) Taiwan investigated ALchip on suspected supply to Chinese Military Linked Phytium.
- (TW) Said that Automakers in China are requesting up to 20% price cuts on chips that are in sufficient supply - Digitimes.
North America
- (US) US govt officials reportedly arguing to OPEC+ nations that economic fundamentals do not support an output cut - press.
- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): No decision taken on whether to adopt a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): Reiterates the Fed is committed to getting inflation down.
- (US) Aug JOLTS job opening: 10.05M V 11.09ME (first reading below 11M since Nov 2021, and lowest since May 2021); quits rate 2.7% v 2.7% prior.
- (US) Aug final durable goods orders: -0.2% V -0.2%E; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.3% V 0.2%E.
- (US) Aug factory orders: 0.0% V 0.0%E.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Ambassador to US: Moscow perceives US Decision to send more aid to Ukraine as immediate threat to Russia's Strategic interests; increases danger of direct military conflict between Russia and the West.
- OPEC+ reportedly considering cut to quota of as much as 2.0M b/d - press.
- (IR) Ireland Central Bank raises 2022 HICP CPI forecast to 8.0% from 7.8%; 2023 HICP to 6.3% from 4.2%; Notes downside risks to economic growth remain.
- (IE) Ireland Sept PMI Services: 54.1 v 54.7 prior ( 19th consecutive expansion).
- (DE) Germany Foreign Min Baerbock: Must take Russia's nuclear threat seriously; Russia is attempting to blackmail us.
- (RU) Russia govt spokesperson Peskov: We do not want to take part in West's rhetoric on nuclear weapons; From very beginning Russia wanted to solve the conflict through negotiations; We will wait for a change on Kyiv's position or a change of Ukraine President.
- (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France): No longer gradual, should raise rates to near 2% by end-2022; Pace of hikes could possibly slow after the end of the year.
- (EU) ECB's Enria (SSM chief): Banks too optimistic on macro risks.
- (UK) Reportedly UK officials see prospect for deal with EU on Northern Ireland’s trade arrangements within months as relations thaw - press.
- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Kwarteng: Will release fiscal plan on Nov 23rd as planned (refuting yesterday's reports of an accelerated release).
- (UK) BOE buys £0M in APF Gilt purchase operation v £22M yesterday.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 +1.7% , Hang Seng +5.7%; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 0.9990-0.9959 ; JPY 144.33-143.52 ; AUD 0.6526-0.6472 ;NZD 0.5807-0.5685.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,729/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $86.33/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.5030/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.