Trading in the US was eventless, except for the wild moves that marked the opening bell at the NYSE.

The S&P500 swung around the 4000, without any major moves up or down, as investors remained undecided faced with mixed company earnings, and mixed economic data.

Microsoft announced better-than-expected results yesterday, but the 5% rally in the afterhours trading rapidly faded. Tesla is due to announce its earnings today.

In the FX, the US dollar remains under the pressure of soft data, and worryingly softening Fed expectations.

The EURUSD is testing the 1.09 resistance on encouraging PMI data, while sterling is softer on growing slowdown worries.

In Canada, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is preparing to announce its final 25bp hike. The dollar-CAD puts increasing weight into clearing the 1.3350 support, but crude oil is not helping, as the price of a barrel of American crude continues bumping its head against the solid $82pb wall, the 100-DMA, without being able to break it to the upside.