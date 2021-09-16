Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls 70 points, Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.20% to 34,745 while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 15,157.61. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.21% to 4,471.34.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,539,100 cases with around 666,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,347,320 cases and 443,920 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,034,610 COVID-19 cases with 588,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 226,445,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,661,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares gained 0.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM +undefined% (Get Free Alerts for TUEM), up 29% and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI +undefined% (Get Free Alerts for RSI) up 10%.
In trading on Thursday, materials shares tumbled 1.1%.
Top Headline
US retail sales increased 0.7% in August of 2021, following a revised 1.8% decline in July. Analysts were expecting for a 0.8% decline in retail trade.
Equities Trading UP
Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX +undefined% shares shot up 39% to $2.6750 after the company announced updated data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish Phase 2a trial evaluating DKN-01 combined with BeiGene’s tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
Shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM +undefined% (Get Free Alerts for TUEM) got a boost, shooting 29% to $2.23 after a SEC filing showed CEO Fred Hand purchased 511,387 shares of the company's common stock at an average price of $1.76.
TMC the metals company Inc. TMC +undefined% shares were also up, gaining 18% to $11.78 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
Equities Trading DOWN
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX +23.26% shares tumbled 24% to $12.34. The company presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co's Keytruda in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI +20.92% were down 25% to $11.84 after the company announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease. The company said that the study failed to achieve statistical significance at pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28.
MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX +23.72% was down, falling 26% to $20.46 as the company disclosed results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $72.41, while gold traded down 2.2% to $1,756.00.
Silver traded down 4.4% Thursday to $22.745 while copper fell 3% to $4.2750.
Euro zone
European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.44%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.14% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.23%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.59% and Italy’s FTSE MIB jumped 0.78%.
The Eurozone trade surplus shrank to EUR 20.7 billion in July from EUR 26.8 billion in the year-ago period, while passenger car registrations in the European Union dropped 19.1% year-over-year to 623 thousand units in August. Italy’s trade surplus narrowed to EUR 8.762 billion in July from EUR 9.689 billion in the year-ago month.
Economics
US initial jobless claims increased to 332 thousand in the week ending September 11 versus a reading of 312 thousand in the previous week.
The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index climbed to 30.7 in September from 19.4 in August.
Retail sales increased 0.7% in August of 2021, following a revised 1.8% decline in July.
US business inventories rose 0.5% for July.
US natural-gas supplies surged 83 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Additional losses toward 1.1730 likely after correction
After starting the day in a calm manner, the EUR/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to its lowest level since August 27 at 1.1751 before going into a consolidation phase.
GBP/USD tumbles to one-week lows under 1.3800 as the US dollar strengthens
US dollar soars supported by US economic data. Pound losses momentum amid risk aversion, turns negative even against EUR. GBP/USD heads for lowest daily close since late August.
XAU/USD weakness likely to persist until FOMC meeting
Gold prices tumbled on Thursday, affected by rising US yields, a stronger dollar, and technical factors. The ounce troy dropped to $1,745, hitting the lowest level in a month.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.