Market News Today – US Equities higher (USA500 hit new intra-day ATH 4098) USD weakness continues as 10-yr yields dip to 1.632%. Powell talked of “brighter outlook”, Bullard & Kashkari: “Fed in no rush to raise rates”. Daly – Bullish on recovery but Fed “we have to see substantial progress”. Unemployment claims missed again (744k vs 680k), counter to the big NFP beat last week. Gold rallied over $1750 and USOil under $60.00. Nikkei +0.5%. Overnight – Chinese PPI beat and at 2-year highs, AUD & NZD weaker, CHF Unemployment drops significantly but German Ind Prod. & Trade Balance both missed expectations.
The Dollar has steadied after printing fresh lows yesterday, which has been concomitant with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield lifting back above 1.650% after yesterday posting a two-week low just under the 1.630% mark. The USD index has lifted to around 90.30 from the 17-day low that was logged at 92.0. EURUSD has concurrently ebbed back under 1.1900 from a 17-day peak at 1.1928, while USDJPY has recouped to the mid 109.00s from a 15-day low at 109.00.
Cable, meanwhile, has dropped to a new two-week low at 1.3671. The Pound has at the same time sank, to a fresh six-week high versus the euro and a two-week low in the case against the yen. Some narratives have been linking the UK currency’s notable underperformance this week to the blot-clotting concerns of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, though the yield correction in Gilts has been more pronounced than in some peers, including Bund and JGB yields, which is likely a stronger reason for sterling’s fall out of favour. The 10-year Gilt yield is at prevailing levels showing a 1 bp bigger decline from last week’s highs compared to even the US 10-year yield.
The Australian dollar has dropped quite steeply, by 0.8% in making an eight-day low versus the greenback at 0.7588, breaking through the lows of the choppy range that’s been seen this week. Softness in base metal prices and a sputtering price action across Asian stock markets have been weighing on cyclical currencies, such as the Aussie. Regarding stock markets, the MSCI All Country World index edged out a new record high during the early part of the Asia-Pacific session before drifting back. Chinese markets led equity markets lower in Asia, with perkier than expected inflation data out of China raising investor concerns of policy tightening.
Today – US PPI, Canadian labour market report, ECB’s de Guindos, Fed’s Kaplan.
Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDUSD (-0.79%) stalled at 0.7660 earlier from yesterday’s rally. Reversed significantly back under PP, S1 and 0.7600, S2 0.7580. MAs remain aligned lower, RSI 26, OS but still falling, MACD histogram & signal line aligned lower and under 0 line in this current hour. Stochs in OS zone and falling. H1 ATR 0.0011, Daily ATR 0.0067.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
S&P 500: High high and away, it's the running of the bulls as PPI Freezes up
Up up and away as bulls push more record highs in equity markets. In the short term nothing, it appears, is clouding the picture. Or is it! The ten year yield reawakens with a fairly sharp rise back toward 1.7%.