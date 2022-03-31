Overview
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD Index, S&P 500, and Gold.
Read the updated analysis below
- AUDJPY has rejected the 92.68 weekly resistance level.
- AUDUSD has tested the 0.7532 weekly resistance level. Will price now form a lower top on the daily chart?
- EURJPY has rejected the 137.49 monthly resistance level.
- EURUSD has moved above the 1.1121 weekly resistance level.
- GBPJPY has rejected the 163.06 monthly resistance level.
- GBPUSD has rejected the 1.3168 monthly resistance level.
- NZDJPY has rejected the 86.40 monthly resistance level.
- NZDUSD has closed above 0.6954 the 62% fib retracement level of the monthly range.
- USDJPY has rejected the 123.74 monthly resistance level.
- USD Index has closed below the 98.12 monthly support level.
- S&P500 has rallied back just short of 4663 the 79% fib retracement level of the monthly range.
- Gold has found support at the 1916 monthly support level.
