In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
SP500 pauses a drop precisely to the 38,2% Fibonacci. Potentially a nice double bottom in play.
Nasdaq with a similar situation but one level lower – on the 50% Fibo.
DAX holds slightly better but here we’re waiting for a bigger impulse, as the price is rather moving sideways.
EURUSD is finally allowing the small correction after few days of aiming higher. It’s precisely on a crucial resistance at 1.075.
NZDUSD climbs higher after the rate rises from the RBNZ. A crucial horizontal resistance is near.
GBPNZD escapes from the flag to the downside, that’s a proper sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Reviews, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. Focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data and FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD erases recovery gains, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.2500 after having climbed above 1.2550 earlier in the day. Ahead of the US data and the FOMC Minutes, the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold retreats from two-week high amid modest USD strength
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped a five-day winning streak to over a two-week high, around the $1,870 area set the previous day. Extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium
Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.