SP500 pauses a drop precisely to the 38,2% Fibonacci. Potentially a nice double bottom in play.

SP500 pauses a drop precisely to the 38,2% Fibonacci. Potentially a nice double bottom in play.

Nasdaq with a similar situation but one level lower – on the 50% Fibo.

DAX holds slightly better but here we’re waiting for a bigger impulse, as the price is rather moving sideways.

EURUSD is finally allowing the small correction after few days of aiming higher. It’s precisely on a crucial resistance at 1.075.

NZDUSD climbs higher after the rate rises from the RBNZ. A crucial horizontal resistance is near.

GBPNZD escapes from the flag to the downside, that’s a proper sell signal.