In our November Power Session, we take a look at how our Commitment of Traders platform gave early warning of the collapse of Bitcoin
We also look at a whole host of other markets and discuss
What's next for the crypto sector?
Is the Dollar Index topping – or not?
What are the main currencies telling us.
What is the VIX telling us about the equity indices?
Is gold about to move?
Is silver more bullish?
You will learn an amazing forecasting correlation between bonds and gold.
Is oil about to collapse?
Is the new trend in copper sustainable?
What is the most bullish grain?
Coffee?
This information is critical to the huge success of our inner circle of traders.
For a few days only, we are making this session available to you.
Not only that, we also show you the benefits of the Master Traders Platform which include Which markets are about to move how to identify what the smart money is doing.
How to be on alert for the beginning or ending of trends.
When seasonality is more likely to work or fail .
Plus much much more.
These sessions are usually only available to members of our Elite Master Traders Course and Professional Platform.
However, so many markets are at critical junctures so I have decided to make this session available to you all for a very short time period with my compliments.
Note - in order to fully understand the power of the system - you must watch the entire video to the end - so please set aside 73 minutes.
You will then understand how valuable this is for your profitability - as well as being way ahead of the uninformed traders and investors - those who perpetually lose. This might well be the best 73 minutes of training that you will do in 2022!
Watch the power session here.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0250 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250 in early European trading. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers weighs on the US Dollar and the US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, ECB officials see the need for smaller rate increases next month.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.1850 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains at around 1.1850, as the US Dollar recovery fizzles out alongside the US Treasury yields following recent mIxed messages from the Fed officials. Brexit debates and Fedspeak will be eyed in absence of high-tier US economic data.
Gold looks to recapture $1,750 amid a potential bull flag Premium
Gold price turns positive on Tuesday, the first time in five trading days. China's covid woes hurt risk sentiment, weighing on the US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar pauses, digesting the latest US Federal Reserve commentary.
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.