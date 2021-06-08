-
Gold made a strong bullish bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. This is probably a wave 4 pullback, which means that more uptrend is still expected.
The bullish impulse and breakout (blue box) above the 21 ema zone is strong. A retest of the previous top is likely (first green arrow).
On the 4 hour chart, price action seems to be developing a strong bullish impulse. This is probably a wave 3 (grey) of a wave 3 (pink)
The XAU/USD seems to have completed a strong bullish impulse, which has been labeled a wave 3 (purple). An ABC pattern (pink) took price back to the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which acted as a support zone. Price action broke above the 21 ema zone and resistance trend line (dotted orange) as well. Let’s analyze what to expect next:
A sideways bull flag pattern (orange arrows) could indicate that the uptrend is dominant (second green arrow).
A strong bearish bounce (dotted orange arrow) indicates that the wave 4 (purple) pullback will expand into a larger and more complex ABC pattern.
The previous bottom should still act as support (dotted blue arrow).
The main targets are the -27.2% and -61.8% Fibonacci levels at $2319 and 2634. Round levels like $2250 and $ 2500 are also targets.
A break below the 50% Fib places this Elliott Wave outlook on hold (orange circle) and a deep retracement invalidates it (red circle).
The pullback respected the 38.2% Fibonacci as well, which is probably a wave 4 (orange).
A bearish ABC (green) pattern is expected to develop within wave 4 (orange).
A bullish bounce is expected at support (blue arrows).
A bull flag pattern (grey arrows) could indicate an immediate uptrend (green arrow).
A break below the 50% Fib places this Elliott Wave outlook on hold (orange circle) and a deep retracement invalidate it (red circle).
The main targets are the Fibonacci targets at $1960, $2016, $2078, $ 2179, and $2234 for the wave 3 (grey).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
