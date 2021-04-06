GOLD
Spot gold rose to the highest in more than one week on Tuesday, resuming recovery leg from $1677 (Mar 31 low) after bulls took a breather on Monday.
Fresh weakness of the dollar and US Treasury yields revived metal’s appeal and lift the price.
Bulls cracked initial Fibo barrier at $1723 (23.6% of $1959/$1676) and eye pivotal barrier at $1755 (Mar 18 high) break of which is required to generate stronger reversal signal on completion of a double-bottom on daily chart.
Momentum indicator on daily chart broke into positive territory and support the action, but recovery could lose traction if bulls fail to clear $1755 pivot that would keep near-term action in the extended range.
Res: 1745; 1755; 1760; 1775
Sup: 1730; 1722; 1718; 1705
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
