The week starts with an improved sentiment. The S&P500 just avoided to close in the bear market last Friday, but the index sank its teeth into the bear zone for the first time since the pandemic selloff, and fell for the seventh straight week, for the first time since 2001.
US futures are in the positive this Monday, as some investors see opportunity in the actual market dip. But the trading conditions will likely remain choppy, and gains may remain short lived.
In the medium run, there is a stronger case building for a further retreat in the S&P500 stocks. Investors now eye a return to the 3500/3600 range, according to the latest Bloomberg survey.
FOMC minutes
On Wednesday, investors will hunt for any hints of an eventual 75bp hike from the FOMC in the coming meetings.
At this point, most of the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawkishness has already been broadly priced in - including a small chance of a 75bp hike in next meeting. Therefore, we should not see a significant, further erosion in the market mood post-minutes.
But again, that doesn’t mean that the mood is good enough for a sustained market recovery.
Oil rebounds
The possible end of the Shanghai lockdown, and the European reluctance to ban Russian oil are driving oil prices higher this morning. US crude is preparing to test the 113pb mark at the of writing.
It’s difficult to say that there is a solid upside potential in oil at the current levels, as the recession worries, and China’s zero Covid policy remain serious threats to the global demand. Therefore, the $115pb should continue act as a solid short-term resistance, and we shall see the rally fading into the $120pb, if the $115 level is cleared.
On the downside, the 50-DMA, near $105 per barrel, should continue providing a solid support to any price pullback.
Gold clears 200-DMA offers
Gold cleared the 200-dma to the upside. The latest positive push paves the way for a further rise toward the $1875/1880 range. The recent retreat in the dollar and the US yields are what support the higher valuation in gold since last week, therefore any change of direction on the dollar, and yields front could stop the rally.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps rallying towards 1.0700 on hawkish Lagarde
EUR/USD is pushing higher towards 1.0700, as the euro capitalizes on the upbeat German IFO and hawkish ECB Chief Lagarde. Lagarde said ECB is in a position to exit negative rates by end of Q3. The US dollar extends its sell-off amid risk-on flows.
GBP/USD surges towards 1.2600 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is extending gains towards 1.2600 amid broad US dollar weakness and mixed market sentiment. The pair remains firmer around a fortnight's high, as British policymakers sound hopeful of overcoming the Brexit and inflation-led economic woes. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold climbs to two-week high, around $1,865 area amid weaker USD
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,786 region, or the lowest level since late January touched last Monday. The XAUUSD climbed to a nearly two-week high, around the $1,863 zone in the last hour.
Why a 20% rally for Crypto.com price makes sense now
Crypto.com price is on the verge of flipping a crucial resistance barrier into a support level. Assuming this conversion occurs, CRO will be primed for a quick expansion to the next hurdle.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Options expiry to the rescue on Friday but its official, we are in a bear market
Another wild and volatile week which seems to be the tone so far for 2022. Wild swings throughout the week were mirrored on Friday with wild intraday swings. The S&P 500 did manage to slide into a bear market territory on Friday.