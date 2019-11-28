FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Gold Price News and Forecast: The yellow metal remains under bearish pressure

Gold Technical Analysis: The precious metal is under pressure near four-month lows

Gold daily chart

On the daily time frame, gold is under pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50 and 100 SMAs. If the sellers break the 1445 swing low, the market could decline further towards the 1400 psychological mark near the 200 daily SMA.  

Gold Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.

Given the commodity's recent pullback from multi-year tops and a subsequent break through the key 100-day SMA support, the near-term technical set-up remains firmly in favour of bearish traders.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1456
Today Daily Change 1.09
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1454.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1473.56
Daily SMA50 1487.81
Daily SMA100 1483.96
Daily SMA200 1400.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1463
Previous Daily Low 1452.8
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1450.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1440.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 1461.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1467.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

