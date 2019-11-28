Gold Technical Analysis: The precious metal is under pressure near four-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The yellow metal remains under bearish pressure as the Thursday’s London session comes to an end. 
  • The outlook for gold remains slightly bearish in the medium term.
 

Gold daily chart

 
On the daily time frame, gold is under pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50 and 100 SMAs. If the sellers break the 1445 swing low, the market could decline further towards the 1400 psychological mark near the 200 daily SMA.  
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The market stays under pressure while trading below the main SMAs. As the metal remains on the back foot, the 1445 level remains on the bears’ radar in the medium term. Immediate resistance can be seen near the 1465 and 1480 levels.
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1456.16
Today Daily Change 1.25
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1454.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1473.56
Daily SMA50 1487.81
Daily SMA100 1483.96
Daily SMA200 1400.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1463
Previous Daily Low 1452.8
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1450.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1440.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 1461.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1467.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers to 109.50 area in quiet session

USD/JPY recovers to 109.50 area in quiet session

The USD/JPY pair lost its traction during the Asian trading hours as the market mood soured after US President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law to further escalate the geopolitical tensions with China.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures