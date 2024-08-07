XAU/USD Current price: $2,396.06
- Financial markets looking more stable after BOJ Governor Shinichi Uchida´s comments.
- Federal Reserve’s future actions still under investors’ scrutiny.
- XAU/USD remains below $2,400 but lacks clear directional strength.
Spot Gold stabilized just below the $2,400 mark, with the US Dollar out of investors’ radar amid a better market mood. The Greenback eased unevenly across the FX board, appreciating only against safe-haven JPY and CHF. XAU/USD, in the meantime, trades near its daily opening at $2,390.34.
Most of the market’s relief came from Asia. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida hit the wires and said the BoJ would not raise interest rates if global markets remained unstable, cooling down the chance of a near-term hike. The news put a halt to the Japanese Yen (JPY) rally, as the currency soared after the BoJ hiked rates last week by 15 basis points (bps), while Governor Kazuo Ueda stated afterwards that interest rates are still at a “very low” level. Even further, government bond yields extended their weekly recovery after plummeting to multi-year lows earlier in the month.
Data-wise, the calendar had nothing relevant to offer, with speculative interest still focusing on what policymakers could do next. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is also in the eye of the storm, as concerns about economic growth triggered by the latest macroeconomic data spurred speculation that the central bank may trim interest rates before the next monetary policy meeting scheduled for September.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
In such a scenario, Gold will likely remain strong as uncertainty usually fuels demand for the safe-haven metal. XAU/USD dailt chart shows technical indicators have pared losses and turned marginally higher, within neutral or negative levels, limiting the bullish potential in the upcoming sessions. Even further, the pair develops below a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which currently extends its advance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June/July rally at $2,411.20, an immediate resistance level. Finally, the longer moving averages keep advancing far below the current price, supporting the long-term bullish stance.
In the near term, XAU/USD is neutral. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish 20 SMA keeps heading south below the current level after crossing below a flat 100 SMA. The 200 SMA, in the meantime, provides dynamic support at around $2,385.00. Finally, technical indicators have bounced from their recent lows but turned flat within neutral levels, somehow suggesting absent buying interest as per XAU/USD holding just below their midlines.
Support levels: 2,385.00 2,372.90 2,366.00
Resistance levels: 2,411.20 2,424.10 2,438.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD continues to move sideways above 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by strong gains in Wall Street's main indexes, helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY holds near 147.00 after BoJ's Uchida-led volatility
USD/JPY remains strongly bid near 147.00 after testing 148.00 early Wednesday. Traders digest the dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida, helping the Japanese Yen recover some ground, despite the upbeat mood. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
Gold stabilized just ahead of $2,400
Gold stages a rebound and looks to stabilize at around $2,400 after closing the first two days of the week deep in negative territory. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be limiting XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Crypto Today: Morgan Stanley to offer Bitcoin to clients, Ethereum gears for $3,000, XRP steady above $0.50
Morgan Stanley advisors are ready to offer Bitcoin Spot ETF to their clients starting Wednesday, August 7. Bitcoin makes a comeback above $57,000, Ether gears for recovery to $3,000 and XRP gains ground above support at $0.50.
JPY weaker, VIX falling, stocks rebound, what's next?
The Dollar is currently starting to appreciate again against most other currencies. In light of the negative headlines from the economic sight the Greenback might weaken again, though.