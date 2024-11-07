XAU/USD Current price: $2,694.73
- The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the main interest rate by 25 basis points.
- The US Dollar eases ahead of the announcement, yet the slide remains corrective.
- XAU/USD trimmed half of Wednesday’s losses, the bullish potential remains limited.
Spot Gold rallied after Wall Street’s opening, nearing the $2,700 mark after trading as low as $2,643.28 early in the Asian session. The US Dollar lost steam on persistent stocks’ strength following the United States (US) presidential election result. Most Asian and European indexes closed in the green, in line with renewed risk appetite, which finally took its toll on the USD.
US indexes trade mixed, with the S&P500 extending its recent rally to unexplored territory, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was barely capable of holding ground. Market participants await the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The Fed is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps), a movement that was priced long ago.
Market players, however, will focus on how the Fed will respond to the latest political developments in the US. Trump’s victory is seen as a steep turnaround that could interrupt the recently adopted monetary loosening path. Chairman Jerome Powell has multiple times remarked on the central bank’s independence from the government and will likely repeat so in his post-decision speech.
Nevertheless, neither Powell nor investors could ignore the fact that Trump’s ideas alongside the Republican platform may bring back to the table mounting inflationary pressures. In such a scenario, Gold is likely to strengthen.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the upside seems limited for XAU/USD. In the daily chart, the bright metal remains below its 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which anyway maintains its bullish slope. The 100 and 200 SMAs also head north but far below the current level, suggesting the long-term bias is bullish. Finally, technical indicators turned marginally higher, with the Momentum hovering within neutral levels and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator developing around 50. The modest uptick is not enough, however, to confirm additional gains ahead.
The 4-hour chart shows technical indicators have corrected extreme oversold conditions but also that the advance loses steam within negative levels. At the same time, the pair surpassed a flat 200 SMA, which currently provides support at around $2,687.40. Nevertheless, the 20 SMA maintains its downward slope above the current level and moves further below the 100 SMA, limiting the bullish potential in the near term.
Support levels: 2,687.50 2,673.90 2,652.25
Resistance levels: 2,700.00 2,714.90 2,731.45
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. A renewed US Dollar uptick and a cautious mood weigh on the pair, as traders digest the Trump win and the Fed rate cut ahead of the US preliminary Consumer Sentiment data for November.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2950 in the early European session on Friday. The emergence of dip-buying in the US Dollar and a tepid risk tone undermine the pair. The BoE's cautious rate cut could check the pair's downside, as traders look to BoE-speak, US data for fresh incentives.
Gold price drops to the $2,680 area during the first half of the European session on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Hopes that Trump's policies would spur economic growth and inflation, to a larger extent, overshadow the Fed's dovish outlook, which, in turn, helps revive the USD demand.
Bitcoin price rallied and reached a new all-time high of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate cut. Ethereum and Ripple followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
