Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses bullish momentum as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes

- XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday.
- Modest rebound seen in US Treasury bond yields limits gold's upside.
- Investors wait for FOMC to release the minutes of March 16-17 meeting.
The XAU/USD pair registered strong gains on Tuesday and closed near the key resistance located at $1,745. However, the pair lost its momentum on Wednesday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, gold was down 0.25% on a daily basis at $1,738.
A modest rebound witnessed in the US treasury bond yields made it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost more than 3% on Tuesday, rose as much as 1% on Wednesday and allowed the greenback to stay resilient against its peers.
The only data from the US showed on Wednesday that the Goods and Services Trade Balance fell to -$71.1 billion in February and missed the market expectation of -$70.5 billion. Market participants largely ignored this report and Wall Street's main indexes started the day mixed.
Later in the session, US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the details of his administration's spending package. More importantly, the FOMC will release the minutes of its March 16-17 policy meeting. The US T-bond yields' reaction to these events is likely to impact XAU/USD's movements in the late American session.
Gold technical outlook
Following Tuesday's upsurge, Wednesday's choppy action suggests that XAU/USD is looking for a significant catalyst before making a decisive move in either direction. On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways a little above 50, reaffirming the neutral near-term outlook with a slightly bullish bias.
On the upside, the initial resistance is located at $1,745. On Tuesday, gold failed to break above that level for the fifth time since mid-March. $1,755 (March 18 high) aligns as the next hurdle ahead of $1,764 (50-day SMA).
Supports, on the other hand, are located at $1,730 (20-day SMA), $1,720 (lower limit of the latest horizontal channel) and $1,700 (psychological level). As long as gold manages to hold above $1,720, sellers could remain hesitant to try to dominate the price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 ahead of Biden, FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD loses bullish momentum as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes
XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday. Modest rebound seen in US Treasury bond yields limits gold's upside. Investors wait for FOMC to release the minutes of March 16-17 meeting.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.