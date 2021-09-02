Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday

- Gold lacks any directional bias and remains confined in a narrow trading range.
- Investors seem reluctant ahead of Friday’s release of the US monthly jobs report.
- Dovish Fed expectations continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding metal.
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains. The market speculations were fueled by the disappointing ADP report, which showed that the US private-sector employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. The US Treasury bond yields retreated a bit in reaction to dismal macro data and further undermined the USD. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Separately, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI surpassed expectations and rose to 59.9 in August from 59.5 reported in the previous month. An uptick in the manufacturing sector activity allowed the buck to pare some of its losses. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the XAU/USD. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive directional bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs data. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the commodity's subdued/range-bound price action on Wednesday.
The closely-watched NFP report might provide fresh clues on when the Fed could begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. This, in turn, will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal. Heading into the key data risk, Thursday's release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims might do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the metal. That said, a scheduled speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic might infuse some intraday volatility and produce some trading opportunities around the commodity.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action witnessed since the beginning of this week might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. However, the lack of any follow-through buying beyond the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence warrants some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the weekly trading range hurdle, around the $1,823 area, before positioning for any further appreciating move. The momentum could then lift the XAU/USD towards a key barrier near the $1,832-34 region, which if cleared decisively will reaffirm the bullish breakout and pave the way for additional gains. The precious metal might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant resistance, around the $1,853-55 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, the weekly swing lows, around the $1,800 round figure, now seems to protect the immediate downside. A sustained break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAU/USD back towards the $1,778-74 congestion zone. Some follow-through weakness will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and expose the $1,762 support zone, which is followed by the $1,751-50 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the $1,730 area en-route the $1,700 mark and multi-month swing lows, around the $1,687-86 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3800 post-PMI data, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD edges higher on Thursday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on broad-based USD selling. The sterling capitalizes fails to capitalize on the fresh weakness in the US dollar.
Gold needs to crack $1820 to revive the uptrend
Gold price continues to enjoy good two-way price movements while holding at the higher end of this week’s trading range. Its appears that the bright metal is biding time heading into Friday’s crucial US labor market report, which is eagerly awaited.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.