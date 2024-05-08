XAU/USD Current price: $2,316.79
- The US Dollar shed early gains despite a souring market mood.
- Federal Reserve's officials mixed comments doing little for speculative interest.
- XAU/USD remains technically neutral, with sellers pushing for fresh weekly lows.
Gold price flirts with $2,320 in the American session, trimming early losses that sent XAU/USD to a weekly low at $2,303.60. The US Dollar lost momentum after Wall Street's opening despite the poor performance of American indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) posts some modest gains, although the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 trade in the red.
Financial markets continue to struggle for direction in a week marked by the absence of relevant macroeconomic data. Speculative interest tries to take clues from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials' words, but so far, none provide fresh clues that could spur some directional price action. Of course, there are always some officials confident enough to deliver a hawkish message, while others stand at the other end of the spectrum.
But in the end, none of them clearly responds to when and by how much the Fed will trim interest rates. At least market players understood it wouldn't be anytime soon, regardless of the Fed's dot plot signalling three potential rate cuts through 2024 at the beginning of the year.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows that the upward potential remains well-limited. The Momentum indicator turned south below its 100 level, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates around its midline, reflecting the absence of buying interest. The same chart shows sellers continue to add on approaches to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April/May rally at $2,326.50. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) remains flat at around $2,340, further limiting advances.
The near-term picture is neutral. XAU/USD remains trapped between a mildly bullish 200 SMA and a descendant 100 SMA while stuck to a flat 20 SMA. Finally, technical indicators seesaw around their midlines without clear directional strength. Bears may have better chances on a clear break below the $2,300 mark, although a bearish run will need to wait until the Gold breaks below the 38.2% retracement of the aforementioned rally at $2,260.45.
Support levels: 2,310.40 2,291.20 2,276.50
Resistance levels: 2,326.50 2,340.15 2,356.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
