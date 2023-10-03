Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could stage a rebound if $1,810 support holds

- Gold price meanders in fresh seven-month lows below $1,820 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar, US Treasury bond yields continue cheering US economic resilience.
- Gold price is heavily oversold on the daily chart; a rebound could be in the offing.
Gold price is consolidating its week-long run of losses while languishing at its lowest level in seven months below $1,820. The underlying bullish tone around the United States Dollar (USD) remains intact, in the wake of surging US Treasury bond yields, exacerbating the pain in Gold price.
US JOLTS Job Openings next in focus
Gold price remains battered for a seventh day in a row early Tuesday, as the US Dollar keeps rallying alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the back of encouraging signs of a resilient United States economy.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI improved in September, climbing to 49.0 from 47.6, surpassing the expected reading of 47.9, as production and employment picked up. Further, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers continued to voice their support for the higher for longer’ interest rate view, noting that policy will need to stay restrictive for "some time" to bring inflation back down to its 2% target.
The persistent hawkish Fed rhetoric and the ongoing bond market turmoil send the US Treasury bond yields northward, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields sitting at 16-year highs above 4.60%. Amidst firmer US Treasury bond yields and upbeat data, the US Dollar also drew support from a mixed market environment, as traders digested the news that the US government avoided a shutdown. The current funding, however, is extended for 45 days.
Mixed Chinese business PMI data also added to the cautious risk tone, favoring the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. In light of these factors, the USD-denominated and the non-yielding Gold price faced intense selling pressure and tested the March 10 low of $1,828.
Early Tuesday, Gold price remains vulnerable to further downside risks, tracking the unabated demand for the US Dollar amid an extended risk-averse market scenario in the Asian trading. A Golden Week holiday in China is corroborating with the downbeat momentum in Gold price while traders remain wary ahead of the US JOLTS Job Openings data release.
The US jobs data will set off this week’s critical labor market indicators, critical to determining the next US Dollar direction and Gold price trend in the coming weeks. US job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years to 8.827 million in July. In August, the gauge is likely to show a modest improvement to 8.83M.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily technical setup for Gold price suggests that a rebound could be in the offing before a fresh downtrend resumes. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays deep within the oversold territory, warranting caution for Gold sellers.
A corrective bounce could test the initial support-turned-resistance at the $1,850 level, above which the September 28 and 29 highs of $1,880 will offer powerful resistance to Gold price.
Failure to find acceptance above the $1,850 barrier could reinforce the selling interest around Gold price. The immediate support is now seen at the $1,810 level, where the March 8 low aligns.
The $1,800 threshold will be the level to beat for Gold sellers.
The 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is looking to cross the 200 DMA from above, in a sign of further bearishness for Gold price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0500 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. Although the data from the US showed a loss of momentum in the service sector's activity, the cautious market stance helped the USD find demand and limited the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retraces daily advance, holds above 1.2100
GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2100 after rising to a daily high of 1.2177 earlier in the day. Despite the disappointing ISM Services PMI data for September, the US Dollar managed to pull away from session lows following a mixed opening in Wall Street.
Gold drops below $1,820 as US yields gain traction
After rising above $1,830 in the early American session, Gold price reversed direction and turned negative on the day below $1,820. Following mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US yield recovered from daily lows and weighed on XAU/USD.
ETH staking could gain short-term preference over bonds despite record yields
The Ethereum staking market has experienced a notable surge, according to data from StakingRewards. In the past 24 hours, the number of staked ETH increased by 32.8%.
Rise in job openings sends DJIA plunging as Treasury yields soar
The DJIA opened higher on Wednesday, up 0.2%, as traders test whether Tuesday’s crash was overdone. The market is now digesting the first time in history that a US Speaker of the House was voted out of office and how that will affect current budget talks.