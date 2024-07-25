XAU/USD Current price: $2,363.12
- The United States Gross Domestic Product was much better than expected in Q2.
- Stock markets bounced amid speculation the US economy will dodge a recession.
- XAU/USD could extend its slump towards the $2,300 region in the upcoming sessions.
Gold remains under selling pressure on Thursday, trading near a fresh multi-week low of $2,357.92. The bright metal eased throughout the first half of the day amid a dismal market mood. Equities led the way, falling on the back of weak earning reports and a sharp slide in the tech sector. The US Dollar pared gains mid-European session as investors await United States (US) first-tier data.
American figures were overall encouraging, further fueling the US Dollar against Gold. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the local economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.8% in the second quarter of the year, while inflation in the same period was lower than previously estimated. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 2.9% QoQ, easing from the 3.7% posted in the first quarter, yet above expectations of 2.7%. Furthermore, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Price Index rose 2.3% in the same period, below the market expectation of 2.6%.
Furthermore, the US reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 19 rose by 235K, better than anticipated, while Durable Goods Orders in June disappointed by falling 6.6%. The Greenback retained its strength against safe-haven rivals but eased against high-yielding ones as generally upbeat US figures pushed Wall Street into positive ground, as the recession ghost got spooked further away.
As the dust settles, speculative interest continues to believe there is a 100% chance the Fed will trim rates in September, while the odds for an additional rate cut in November increase to roughly 70%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD resumed its bearish trend and is currently trading below $2,366.30, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the $2,293.54/$2,483.68 rally, suggesting further slides ahead. Technical readings in the daily chart confirm the bearish case, as technical indicators crossed their midlines into negative territory, maintaining their firmly bearish slopes. Furthermore, XAU/USD broke below a now mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), now converging with the 50% retracement of the mentioned slide at $2,389.30, reinforcing the resistance area.
The bearish case is even stronger in the near term. In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA crosses below a directionless 100 SMA in the $2,400 area, suggesting increased selling interest. At the same time, the pair is pressuring a flat 200 SMA, while technical indicators accelerated their slides, heading south almost vertically. Finally, technical indicators maintain their sharp downward slopes, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator giving no signs of downward exhaustion despite hovering around 27.
Support levels: 2,347.20, 2,332.50 2,318.40
Resistance levels: 2,366.30 2,381.90 2,395.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to two-day highs near 1.0870
The resumption of the selling pressure in the Greenback motivated EUR/USD to stage a decent rebound and advance to two-day peaks in the 1.0865–1.0870 band as investors shifted their attention to the release of key US inflation figures measured by the PCE on Friday.
GBP/USD remains on defensive below 1.2900 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD maintains the bearish bias and trades in the red below 1.2900 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere and stronger-than-expected US GDP data, causing the pair to stretch lower.
Gold slumps toward $2,360 following strong US GDP reading
Gold extends its daily slide and trades at its lowest level in two weeks near $2,360. Growing concerns over the Chinese economic outlook and the US Dollar's resilience on upbeat growth data force XAU/USD to remain under bearish pressure on Thursday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP rallies grind to a halt as Ether ETF fails to push the altcoin higher
Bitcoin hovers around key support at $65,000, early on Thursday, institutional demand helps sustain recent gains. Ethereum suffers a correction, dips to $3,100 on July 25, despite optimism surrounding ETF approval by the regulator.
Economic growth exceeded expectation in Q2
The economy expanded at a 2.8% annualized rate in the second quarter. While that handily exceeded expectations, we suspect that it may be the fastest GDP growth rate we are apt to see for the foreseeable future.