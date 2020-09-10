Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls take a breather, await ECB for additional upside?

- Gold in a bullish consolidation phase, clings to 21-DMA.
- US stimulus hopes, tech rally and ECB optimism down the dollar.
- Bullish Doji reversal points to more gains but ECB could be a risk.
Gold (XAU/USD) closed higher for the second straight day on Wednesday, having staged a solid $30 bounce intraday. Gold bounced along with the US stocks amid improved market mood, which diminished the haven demand for the US dollar. The tech rally resumed after the recent correction, driving the Wall Street indices northwards. Further, the Bloomberg report citing that the European Central Bank (ECB) forecasts leak showed more confidence in the outlook boosted the euro at the expense of the greenback. Meanwhile, expectations that the US Congress will reach the much-awaited fiscal stimulus deal lifted the metal, as markets looked past news that AstraZeneca halted its vaccine trials over safety concerns.
All eyes now remain on the ECB monetary policy decision due later on Thursday amid increased dovish expectations, which could benefit the yieldless gold. The central bank is likely to stand pat on its policy, although could leave doors open for stimulus expansion in its December meeting amid negative inflation and concerns over the euro strength. A dovish ECB outcome could bode well for the equities and exacerbate the pain in the dollar, in turn, rendering gold-supportive.
Gold: Daily chart
Gold firmed up on Wednesday, confirming Tuesday’s bullish Doji reversal from 50- day Simple Moving Average (DMA) spotted on the daily chart. Despite the rejection above $1950 mark, the spot managed to close the day above the critical 21-DMA, now at $1948.
The bulls remain hopeful, although acceptance above the falling trendline (symmetrical triangle) resistance at $1958 is needed to extend the bullish reversal. A break above the last could open doors towards Sept 2 high of $1973.34.
Meanwhile, the bullish bias will likely remain intact so long as the price holds above the robust cap around $1916-$1910, where the upward-sloping 50-DMA and rising trendline support coincide.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat but holds above the midline, supporting the case for the further upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB's Lagarde boosting EUR
The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated. President Lagarde quite optimistic, despite noting ample accommodative support is needed. EUR/USD challenges 1.1900.
GBP/USD under pressure amid tensions between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading moving closer as tensions mount toward an emergency meeting between EU and UK negotiations following the UK’s Internal Market Bill. Headlines on the matter to be out shortly.
Gold soars past 1,950 on EUR's strength
Gold is trading at fresh weekly highs above $1,950.00 a troy ounce, following the shared currency within ECB's announcement.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.