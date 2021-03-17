Gold Price Forecast: Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD

- Gold continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels.
- USD gathers strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields.
- FOMC policymakers will reveal long-term rate expectations in Economic Projections.
The XAU/USD pair moved sideways a little above $1,730 for the majority of the day on Wednesday but came in modest bearish pressure in the early American session. Nevertheless, gold was last seen trading flat on the day at $1,730.
The recent decline in XAU/USD seems to be a product of broad-based USD strength ahead of the all-important FOMC event. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the US Treasury bond yields' movements continue to impact the USD's market valuation.
The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which staged a downward correction earlier in the week, regained its traction and advanced to its highest level in 13 months at 1.674% on Wednesday. This spike suggests that investors are anticipating the Fed's updated Economic Projections will show that policymakers are expecting the policy tightening to start earlier than signalled in December's dot plot.
The median forecast of FOMC's policymakers was for rates to stay near zero through 2023 with only five of them seeing a liftoff in that year. If the publication later in the session reveals a hawkish shift in long-term rate outlook amid heightened concerns over a sharp increase in inflation, the USD could continue to gather strength and weigh on XAU/USD.
On the other hand, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell could reassure markets that they will not react to temporary spikes in inflation and reiterate that they will continue to support the economic recovery until they reach the employment and inflation goals. However, Powell's possible dovish comments are likely to limit USD's gains temporarily if it's not supported by economic projections.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the price continues to fluctuate between two key Fibonacci levels: The 23.6% retracement of the Feb. 2-Mar. 8 drop at $1,720 and the 38.2% retracement at $1,745.
The 20-day SMA, which is currently located near $1,740, is also reinforcing the resistance area and if XAU/USD manages to clear that area, the next target could be seen at $1,767 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). On the other hand, a daily close below $1,720 could open the door for additional losses toward $1,700 (psychological level).
In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is moving sideways a little below 50, confirming gold's indecisiveness for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.