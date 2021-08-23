- Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus underpinned the safe-haven gold.
- A modest USD pullback from multi-month tops provided an additional boost to the precious metal.
- The market focus now shifts to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the last day of the week. Firming expectations that the Fed will begin reducing the pace of its massive asset purchases later this year turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. The FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday now seem to have convinced investors that the Fed is comfortable to roll back its pandemic-era stimulus. Policymakers thought that the benchmark of substantial further progress criterion has been met in terms of inflation and maximum employment.
However, the uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 situation extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal. Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. Moreover, the current surge in new infections might have forced the market to probably reassess the timing of the Fed's tapering. This, in turn, prompted some US dollar profit-taking from a nine-and-half-month high and further underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD managed to eke out modest gains for the second successive week and gained some traction during the Asian session on Monday.
The uptick was further supported by weaker PMI prints from Japan and Australia. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets kept a lid on any runaway rally for the commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. In the meantime, the flash version of PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US would be closely watched to gauge sentiments. This, along with the USD price dynamics, might play a key role in influencing the commodity and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Monday.
Short-term technical outlook
Looking at the technical picture, bulls are now looking to build on the momentum beyond a resistance marked by the top end of a one-week-old descending channel on the 1-hour chart. Against the backdrop of a strong rebound from multi-month lows, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish flag pattern. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have recovered fully from the negative territory. This, in turn, adds credence to the constructive set-up and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
From current levels, last week's swing high, around the $1,795 region, might act as an immediate resistance ahead of the $1,800 mark. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the positive outlook and allow the XAU/USD to surpass the $1,809-11 confluence zone, comprising of 100-day and 200-day SMAs. The momentum could further get extended towards the double-top resistance, around the $1,832-34 zone, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, the $1,777-75 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, currently around the $1,768-67 region. A convincing break below will shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The commodity might then accelerate the slide towards the $1,751 horizontal support. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,718-17 region, below which the metal could eventually drop to challenge the $1,700 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD bounces from yearly lows near 1.3600 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Gold sees a spike towards $1800 amid notable USD weakness
Gold price is marching towards $1800 after seeing a quick $7 spike in the last hour, courtesy of the fresh leg down in the US dollar across the board, as the risk sentiment improves. The Asian stocks trade firmer, taking a positive lead from its US counterparts while shrugging off the Delta covid strain worries.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.