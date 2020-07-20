Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Gold Price Forecast: A potential bull flag calls for a retest of multi-year highs

ANALYSIS |
  • Uphill task for gold bulls, as US dollar draws haven bids.
  • Coronavirus fears to continue to limit the downside.
  • Virus stats, US stimulus talks in focus amid a light docket.
  • Technical set up favors the bulls in the near-term.

Gold (XAU/USD) started out a fresh week on a cautious footing, despite the positive close last week around $1810 levels. Resurgent haven demand for the US dollar across the board amid renewed concerns over the continued rise in the coronavirus cases globally dampened the market mood.

However, worries over the mounting virus risks on the global economic recovery, the EU Summit deadlock and US stimulus talks will continue to underpin the yellow metal, in the absence of US economic data due later this Monday.

It's worth noting that it could be an uphill task for the gold bulls to regain the upside momentum, as speculators reduced their bullish positions in gold (Comex contracts) and in the week to July 14.

Short-term technical outlook

Gold: One-hour chart

fxsoriginal

A potential bull flag pattern is spotted on the hourly chart, with the pattern to get confirmed on a close above the falling trendline resistance at $1809.98 on an hourly basis.

A bullish breakout will call for a pattern target of $1827 in the coming days. In the meantime, the previous week of $1815.10 will challenge the bulls’ commitment.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat but hold above the midline (50.0), suggesting more room to the upside.

Acceptance above the latter, the multi-year high at $1818.17 will be put to test, in a bid to test the $1820 round figure.

Alternatively, a cluster of supports is aligned around $1805, which is the level to beat for the bears in the near-term. That is the confluence of the 50, 100, 200-hourly Simple Moving Averages and falling trend line support.

Should the bulls fail to defend the aforesaid support, the next downside target is placed at the $1800 psychological level.

Gold: Additional levels to consider

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1808.02
Today Daily Change -1.80
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1809.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1785.81
Daily SMA50 1748.25
Daily SMA100 1696.33
Daily SMA200 1608.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1811.98
Previous Daily Low 1795.98
Previous Weekly High 1815.1
Previous Weekly Low 1790.42
Previous Monthly High 1785.91
Previous Monthly Low 1670.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1805.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1802.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1799.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 1789.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 1783.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1815.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1821.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 1831.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises to 1.1450 amid hopes for a breakthrough in the EU Summit

EUR/USD rises to 1.1450 amid hopes for a breakthrough in the EU Summit

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1450, higher. EU leaders may be closer to agreeing on the recovery fund which could include €390 billion in grants. Talks continue for the fourth day. Global coronavirus cases continue rising.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD attempts recovery amid worsening Sino-British relations, Brexit talks

GBP/USD attempts recovery amid worsening Sino-British relations, Brexit talks

GBP/USD is attempting recovery and trades closer to 1.2550. The UK is set to cancel its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, angering Beijing. Brexit talks resume on Monday amid expectations are low. Broader markets are looking for direction.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Markets torn between coronavirus surge and cure hopes, EU nears a deal, gold holding up

Forex Today: Markets torn between coronavirus surge and cure hopes, EU nears a deal, gold holding up

The market mood is mixed as a new week begins as coronavirus cases continue rising in the US while hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine remain high. Hopes for a breakthrough in the EU Summit are keeping the euro bid. 

Read more

Gold holds steady around $1810 level, bullish bias remains

Gold holds steady around $1810 level, bullish bias remains

Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Monday and consolidated in a range, around the $1810 region through the early European session.

Gold News

S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Nothing but blue skies from now on?

S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Nothing but blue skies from now on?

The S&P 500 is at a critical resistance area on the charts, and the week ahead could be the tipping point. An exodus from the tech sector this week could give the bulls some needed ammunition to cross the line. 

Read more

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures