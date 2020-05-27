Gold Price Analysis: RSI failure swing suggests some near-term relief after $1700 provides support

- Gold is 0.19% lower on Wednesday but the USD 1700 level has stemmed losses.
- There is a technical indication that a short term pullback is on the horizon.
Gold 4-hour chart
Gold has been moving lower in recent sessions as the risk-on environment gathers momentum. Yesterday the companies worst-hit by COVID-19 recovered somewhat as airlines/travel and banks outperformed even the tech sector. This shows that the bounce-back might be becoming more broad-based. This had negative connotations for the safe-havens including gold which moved even further into the red and on Wednesday the precious metal attacked USD 1700 per troy ounce.
Looking closer at the chart, the price has bounced off the aforementioned USD 1700 level. This level also matches up quite nicely with the 23.6% Fibonacci zone. The good news does not stop there as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator also moved into an oversold area. The price waves have made a few wave lows now but in comparison to some of the prior ones, the RSI does not warrant being in oversold territory. This is called a bullish failure swing and is considered a positive sign. This does not always indicate that the trend will move back higher but it might offer a short term reprieve.
The next resistance is the wave low from the first lower high lower low pattern at USD 1739.04. If this levels (marked in red) is breached to the upside then the uptrend might be back on. If it is rejected then the price could move to lower levels and a decent support level is the 38.2% Fibonacci zone.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1707.23
|Today Daily Change
|-3.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1711.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1716.43
|Daily SMA50
|1671.32
|Daily SMA100
|1629.66
|Daily SMA200
|1561.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1735.69
|Previous Daily Low
|1709.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1719.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1725.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1701.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1692.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1674.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.