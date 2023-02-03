US non-farm payrolls surprising beat expectations
U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) came in significantly better than expected last month, pushing the unemployment rate to a multi-decade low.
Payrolls for January came in at 517,000, which was higher than the 185,000 many were anticipating.
The figure was also double that of December's number which was revised higher to 260,000 jobs.
As a result of today’s figure, unemployment in the United States fell to 3.4%, which is its weakest point since May 1969.
The S&P 500 remained close to a 6-month high on the news.
Apple report disappointing Q4 earnings
Shares in Apple moved higher on Friday, despite the company reporting disappointing quarterly earnings.
Following Thursday’s closing bell, Apple reported that revenue for Q4 had come in at $117.15 billion, lower than the expected $121.10 billion.
This was down 5.49% from the previous year, and came as earnings also disappointed, coming in at $1.88 versus $1.94 per share.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, blamed the current global economic downturn, and rising inflation as some of the reasons for the poor performance.
Cook also stated that, “We’re also recognizing the environment that we’re in is tough. And so we’re cutting costs. We’re cutting hiring, we’re being very prudent and deliberate on people thatwe hire.”
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 following NFP-inspired selloff
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 as the US Dollar gathered strength on the impressive January jobs report. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from daily lows, however, the pair seems to have found support.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2100, looks to post large weekly losses
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Although the US Dollar Index retreated modestly in the late American session, the pair remains on track to close the week deep in the red.
Gold extends slide to fresh mutliweek lows below $1,870
Gold price extended its slide after breaking below $1,900 and touched its lowest level since January 10 below $1,870. With the US January jobs report showing an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.5%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price crash to $20,000 after US NFP rises to 517,000
The United States unemployment rate for January came in at 3.4% which is lower than forecast of 3.6%. The NFP data shows that 517,000 jobs were added in January, which is much higher than the expected 185,000.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.