Is the ascent in gold another example of its many unsustainable rallies? Or will the current rally last for some time? Gold rose 1.7% in May, posting its biggest monthly gain since January, thanks to a helpful combination of safe-haven flows from tumbling global equities and a broadening rally in metals at the expense of energy.
Resurfacing market expectations of a Fed rate cut this year (86% chance of a rate cut by September and according to Fed funds futures and perhaps as many as 2 rate cuts from the Eurodollar futures) have provided gold bulls with an essential source of confidence, especially as USD faltered.
USD Recurring Failures & Stagflation Risks
The recurring failures of various USD pairs to retest and break recent highs have served as a vital fillip for gold's recurring support near 1266. Whether it is USDCNY's failure to break 6.0, EURUSD's holding above 1.10 or USDJPY's cap at 112, the FX message is loud and clear.
Today's release of US May manufacturing ISM hitting 2 ½ year lows and the prices paid edging higher could be the start of stagflationary consequences of the US-China trade war. Last week, the PMI version of manufacturing hit a 10-year low. Perhpas "stagflation" is a little exageration, but slowing growth and price burden on consumers is the inevitable result of the trade war.
Silver's striking signal?
What about silver? Is it time for gold's cheaper cousin to finally wake up? One striking aspect is that despite having fallen for 4 straight months, silver preserved its multi-year trend of higher lows.
All these fundamentals factors are well and good. You probably have read a similar narrative 6 months or 2 years ago. The key here is to figure out whether the price action will enter a new wave of momentum and how to build a trade around it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains past 1.1200 as US data disappoints
Despite the ongoing risk-averse environment, the EUR/USD pair peaked above 1.1200, its highest in a week, as US manufacturing output unexpectedly contracted. May ISM Manufacturing PMI printed 52.1, below the expected 53.0 and the previous 52.8.
GBP/USD recovers, stuck around 1.2640
The pair recovered some ground after nearing 1.2600, underpinned by broad dollar's weakness. Rising odds for a no-deal Brexit keeping the upside limited for Sterling, poor manufacturing output also caps demand.
USD/JPY bounces in tandem with USD, will it last?
The US dollar received a bit of support in early Europe, prompting a bounce in the USD/JPY pair back towards 108.25 levels. Although the bearish technical view, escalating trade war and Fed rate cut bets are likely to keep the bounce limited.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: stable at moderate expansion
The Institute for Supply Management will release its purchasing managers’ index in manufacturing at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT on Monday June 3rd.
Gold rallies to over 2-month tops amid the global flight to safety
Gold continued scaling higher through the mid-European session on Monday and climbed to over two-month tops, around the $1317-18 region in the last hour.