Gold is looking at the possible support as the price is turning lower. We could see a bearish pressure.

88.6 confluence shows a resistance zone which is also confirmed by the camarilla D H4 pivot point. Trend line is also supporting the move down. Targets are 1881 followed by 1872 which is the weekly L3 camarilla. W L3 could make a support and turn the market bullish.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

