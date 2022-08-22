- Overview: Inflation pressures from oil, metals, food and freight rates have come down but labour markets remain tight in US and Europe keeping wage pressures high. The euro area was hit by a further inflation shock over the summer from the sharp rise in gas and electricity prices. Looking forward, we expect inflation to stay high in the short term (rise further in the euro area) but decline during 2023 as recession looms.
- Inflation expectations: Market-based long-term inflation expectations are moving broadly sideways and still above 2%. US and euro household inflation expectations show tentative signs of rolling over but are still high.
- US: CPI inflation fell below expectations to 8.5% y/y in July, as CPI growth stalled on m/m basis due to a clear decline in gasoline prices. Core inflation moderated as well due to easing energy prices feeding into lower air fares and transportation costs. Supply chain challenges in Asia have also showed signs of easing. That said, fast wage inflation supported by very tight labour market conditions continues to fuel underlying price pressures. Rebound in purchasing power supported the downbeat consumer sentiment in August, and the level of private consumption remains brisk.
- Euro: Another record high for HICP (8.9%) and core inflation (4.0%) during July, keeps the pressure for another 50bp September ECB hike alive, as inflation concerns still take precedence over the clouding growth outlook. Firms' pricing power is coming under pressure from the weaker demand environment and inflation expectations (both survey and market-based) have moderated amid rising recession fears. That said, the inflation drag from Germany's energy relief measures will vanish at the end of August and higher consumer gas prices will bring another boost to energy price inflation in Q4. The drought in Europe, low water levels in the Rhine and surging electricity prices are also adding to pro-inflationary risks. All this makes any significant retreat of headline inflation in 2022 unlikely and in our view it will take at least until mid-2023 before negative base effects pull the headline rate towards 2% again.
- China: CPI moved up to 2.7% y/y in July from 2.5% y/y but it was driven by pork prices. CPI ex food rose 1.9% y/y. PPI inflation fell further to 4.2% in July
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.0050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD holds onto the latest upside but remains below 1.0050. US dollar struggles to find demand amid the PBOC cuts fuelled optimism. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD recovers towards 1.1850 amid USD exhaustion, Jackson Hole buzz
GBP/USD is defending mild gains on its way to 1.1850 as the US dollar pauses its recovery rally. Markets remain cautiously optimistic amid Chinese stimulus bets and the European energy crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed's Jackson Hole event this week.
Gold refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight
Gold price has given a downside break of $1,745.02-1,749.15 territory and has refreshed day’s low at $1,744.00. The odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed are accelerating vigorously. A decline in US Durable Goods Orders in times of soaring inflation will impact the DXY prices.
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!