GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD retests good support at 1.3865/55.
EURGBP edges a little lower.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD retests good support at 1.3865/55. Further losses meet a buying opportunity at 1.3820/00 with stops below 1.3785. A break lower is a medium term sell signal.
Gains are likely to be limited in what could be a developing bear trend. Minor resistance at 1.3940/60 then strong resistance at 1.4000/20.
EURGBP minor resistance at 8660/70 then key resistance at 8700/8710 on a bounce today. A break above 8730 however targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as resistance at 8790/8800.
Failure to beat 8660/70 targets 8630/20, perhaps as far as 8595/85 (hit yesterday). A break lower targets 8560/50 with a break below 8540 acting as the next sell signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
