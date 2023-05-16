GBP/USD
Cable quickly regained ground after post-UK jobs data dip below 1.25 handle, following short-lived negative impact from higher unemployment and jobless claims, as prevailing expectations that the BoE would deliver another rate hike in June continue to underpin pound.
Fresh advance, if sustained, would generate an initial signal that correction from 1.2679 peak (May 10) might be over.
Look for signal on close above cracked Fibo barrier at 1.2534 (38.2% of 1.2679/1.2444), which will require verification on lift and close above 1.2562 (10DMA/50% retracement) and open way for further recovery towards targets at 1.2590 and 1.2624 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% respectively) in extension).
This would bring daily MA’s into full bullish setup and contribute to existing signals from bullish momentum and Stochastic reversing from oversold territory.
Today’s long tailed daily candle also signals strong bids, though close above broken 20DMA (1.2517) is needed to keep near-term bias with bulls.
Res: 1.2562; 1.2590; 1.2624; 1.2640.
Sup: 1.2518; 1.2472; 1.2444; 1.2402.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2651
- R2 1.2593
- R1 1.2561
- PP 1.2503
-
- S1 1.247
- S2 1.2412
- S3 1.238
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 on Tuesday after the data from the Euro area showed that the GDP in the first quarter expanded by 1.3% on an annual basis as expected. Investors await April Retail Sales data from the US while keeping a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2550
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.2550 on Tuesday following the UK jobs report. As focus shifts to April Retail Sales data from the US, the US Dollar struggles to find demand and supports the pair's rebound.
Gold consolidates losses, holds above $2,000
Gold price managed to stabilize heading into the American session following a decline toward $2,000 earlier in the day. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in the red below 3.5%, allowing XAU/USD to limit its losses ahead of US data, debt ceiling negotiations.
Ethereum researcher proposes MEV burn to protect ETH blockchain from manipulation
Justin Drake, an Ethereum blockchain researcher, has proposed the burn of Maximum Extractable Value from the ETH chain. Drake believes this action is likely to reduce incentives for the manipulation of the Ethereum blockchain in the long-term.
US April Retail Sales Forecast: Solid numbers expected, US Dollar bulls still in command
Retail Sales data in the US will be released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The headline number is forecast to increase 0.7% in April after posting the second straight monthly drop in March.