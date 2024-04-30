Mullen Automotive Stock News: MULN experiences second straight session of double-digit gains

Mullen Automotive receives $45K subsidy from California per electric semi-truck.

Subsidy is point-of-sale and could push Mullen THREE cost down to $17,000.

MULN stock rose 81% on Monday on the news.

Mullen stock rally continues on Tuesday with early gains.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading about 16% higher on Tuesday following Monday’s extraordinary 81% rally. The much-ballyhooed electric vehicle (EV) company from southern California is experiencing strong buying momentum following news that its electric semi-truck, the Mullen THREE, has been included in a cash voucher program that should boost sales immensely.

MULN price action is in sharp contrast to the overall market on Tuesday. The NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500 have all shed more than 0.7% at the time of writing.

Mullen Automotive stock news

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the Mullen THREE electric semi-truck cab for a $45,000 cash voucher as part of the Hybrid & Zero-Emission Truck & Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The California initiative “accelerates commercialization by providing point-of-sale vouchers to make advanced vehicles more affordable”, according to a company statement.

When added to the existing $7,500 federal subsidy for EVs, a Mullen Three retailing for $68,500 could end up costing a trucking company only $17,000 apiece.

This is a drop in the bucket compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) competitors that typically cost more than $100,000 and rise to north of $200,000. Of course, those ICE versions can travel more than 500 miles on a single tank of fuel, whereas the Mullen Three comes equipped to carry a full load for 125 miles of range.

“California’s HVIP approval for the 2024 Mullen THREE is a significant milestone making our Class 3 electric truck even more attractive and accessible to businesses seeking to electrify their fleets,” said Mullen CEO David Michery.

Recently, Mullen completed its first stage of turning its factory in Fullerton, California into a plant capable of building 1 GWh worth of battery packs annually. The early-stage commissioning of the initial two battery assembly lines has been completed, and officials think operations will commence in early 2025.

The Mullen THREE has received CARB approval for both its 2024 and 2025 models. CARB regulations extend beyond California to Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia. However, other states offer separate incentives to their local businesses.

Mullen Automotive stock forecast

Mullen stock has risen on Tuesday to trade mostly within the $6.36 and $6.95 range. Those price levels stem from support and resistance levels when MULN traded somewhat sideways in late January through early March.

From here, traders will wait for a close above $6.95, which sits close to the 61.8% Fibonacci at $7.00. A close above either of those levels will signal further hope for a jump to the 78.6% Fibo at $8.26 or even the $9.87 range high from February 16.

Likewise, a close below $6.36 will send traders to the exits, and MULN is likely to slump to the 38.2% Fibo at $5.23.