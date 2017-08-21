GBP/USD Options: Investors boost bullish bets on sideways breach of the rising trend line
After having clocked an intraday high/low of 1.2919/1.231, the GBP/USD pair ended on a flat note on Friday at 1.2871. The resulting Doji candle also marked a sideways breach of the key rising trend line.
Daily chart
The sideways breach of the rising trend line indicates indecision. The Doji candle only corroborates the view that sellers are reluctant in exploring levels below the trend line support.
Investors boost bullish bets
Source: CME
- The preliminary data published by the CME for GBP/USD Sep expiry options show a big jump [+631 contracts] in the open interest [OI] in the Call options on Friday as opposed to miniscule additions [+94 contracts] in the Put options OI.
- 1.28 Call added 250 contracts and 1.3050 Call added 214 contracts. Meanwhile, In-The-Money [ITM] Put [1.2950] witnessed a reduction of 78 contracts.
View
- The bullish bias in the options market adds credence to the argument that a sideways breach of the rising trend line signals bearish exhaustion.
- Thus, doors are opened for re-test of the resistance zone of 1.2960-1.30 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.