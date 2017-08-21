GBP/USD Options: Investors boost bullish bets on sideways breach of the rising trend line

After having clocked an intraday high/low of 1.2919/1.231, the GBP/USD pair ended on a flat note on Friday at 1.2871. The resulting Doji candle also marked a sideways breach of the key rising trend line.

Daily chart

The sideways breach of the rising trend line indicates indecision. The Doji candle only corroborates the view that sellers are reluctant in exploring levels below the trend line support.

Investors boost bullish bets

Source: CME

The preliminary data published by the CME for GBP/USD Sep expiry options show a big jump [+631 contracts] in the open interest [OI] in the Call options on Friday as opposed to miniscule additions [+94 contracts] in the Put options OI.

1.28 Call added 250 contracts and 1.3050 Call added 214 contracts. Meanwhile, In-The-Money [ITM] Put [1.2950] witnessed a reduction of 78 contracts.

View