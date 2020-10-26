GBP/USD Current price: 1.3024
- EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier decided to extend his stay on London.
- UK October CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales this Tuesday, seen up a modest 1%.
- GBP/USD is gaining bearish strength but holds above 1.3000 for now.
The GBP/USD pair is ending Monday with modest losses around 1.3020, partially affected by the renewed dollar’s demand and partially due to Brexit concerns. The pair surged to a daily high of 1.3074 as news that EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier decided to extend his stay on London after weekend talks, and speculative interest understood it as progress. The pair later eased as UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that there is “much work to be done” and that significant gaps remain in the most difficult areas.
The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data on Monday but will release the October CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales this Tuesday, seen up a modest 1% from 11% in September.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding above the 1.3000 figure, although it briefly pierced the level a couple of times throughout the day to bottom at 1.2992. The risk has turned to the downside, as, in the 4-hour chart, a mildly bearish 20 SMA capped the upside. Technical indicators hold within negative levels, although their directional strength is limited. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 1.2980.
Support levels: 1.2980 1.2930 1.2880
Resistance levels: 1.3060 1.3115 1.3150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
