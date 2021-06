The GBP/USD pair is at risk of falling further, as it consolidates losses around 1.4115. The near-term picture is bearish, as the pair was unable to advance beyond its 20 and 100 SMAs, both converging around 1.4165. Technical indicators head south within negative levels, with the Momentum heading firmly lower and the RSI decelerating at around 41. A test of the 1.4000 threshold is on the card for this Thursday, while sellers will likely keep defending the 1.4200 price zone.

Earlier in the day, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane warned about rising inflationary pressures and called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Wednesday. On Thursday, the country will publish the May RICS Housing Price Balance.

The GBP/USD pair neared the 1.4200 figure but took a turn to the worse during the American session, now trading a few pips above the 1.4100 level, with the decline exacerbated by coronavirus-related concerns. UK epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said that the UK could see a third wave comparable to the second one in terms of hospitalizations, if not deaths. The new Delta strain, currently the dominant in the UK, is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha one. The UK reported over 7,500 new cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest one-day increase since February 17.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.