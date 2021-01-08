GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to rally? Three signs that bulls are ready to take over

- GBP/USD has been trading around 1.36 as tensions grow toward US Nonfarm Payrolls.
- Optimism about vaccine approval and deployment may boost the pound.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing bulls are gaining ground.
A week that has seen the historic storming of the Capitol has also experienced relatively limited movement in GBP/USD – but that may change on Friday. After cable retreated from the highs in response to the UK's harsh lockdown, things may turn in favor of the currency pair.
Here are three reasons why:
1) British vaccine progress
While hospitals in London are raising the alarm over potentially being overwhelmed later this month, recent infection figures have shown some stability. The new lockdown or the previous one may begin working. Additional data due later in the day may shed more light on the disease's development.
More importantly, Britain is ramping up its efforts to beat the virus. Regulators are set to approve Moderna's vaccine, bringing the total number of immunization schemes deployed in the UK top three. Another shot in the arm comes from concerted efforts by the government to speed up the distribution of jabs across the county.
More Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
2) Nonfarm Payrolls
The dollar's rise came from higher yields – a result of expectations for higher debt following a new stimulus driven by the new administration. President-elect Joe Biden won an effective majority in the Senate after the Georgia runoff elections.
While the events were overshadowed by the violent incursion of Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump, the greenback reacted to higher returns on debt rather than anything else.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
What can bring yields down and make the dollar less attractive? Bond-buying by the Federal Reserve and that could happen if economic data deteriorates. The Nonfarm Payrolls report for December is set to show a notable slowdown in hiring – and perhaps a loss of jobs. Any disappointment could prompt action from the Fed, which already expressed its readiness to act.
See:
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Long path to recover to be even longer
- US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
3) Technicals are improving
Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive for GBP/USD – which has also been able to recapture the 50 Simple Moving Average it had lost on Thursday. While sterling is still not out of the woods, the picture is improving.
Some resistance awaits at 1.3620, the mid-December high, followed by 1.3676, the 2021 high. Further above, the next level to watch is 1.3705, the 2020 peak.
Support awaits at 1.3630, the daily low, followed by 1.3480, 1.3445, and 1.34.
GBP/USD Price Forecast 2021: Cable braces for calendar comeback amid three exits
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.2250 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2250 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Tension mounts toward US Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, which are set to show a modest increase.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.36, shrugging off vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36 as the US dollar advances with bond yields. Earlier, sterling advanced as Pfizer said its vaccine works against the British and South African variants.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index pushes higher and regains 90.00 ahead of Payrolls
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery and reclaims the key barrier at 90.00 the figure on Friday.