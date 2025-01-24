GBP/USD trades in positive territory slightly below 1.2400 early Friday.

PMI reports from the UK and the US could drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.

The technical outlook suggests that buyers retain control in the near term.

GBP/USD holds its ground early Friday and trades in positive territory slightly below 1.2400 after posting modest daily gains on Thursday. Market participants await preliminary January PMI reports from the UK and the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.80% -1.75% -0.54% -0.86% -1.95% -2.02% -0.85% EUR 1.80% -0.02% 1.19% 0.84% -0.10% -0.34% 0.83% GBP 1.75% 0.02% 1.14% 0.85% -0.06% -0.32% 0.85% JPY 0.54% -1.19% -1.14% -0.33% -1.37% -1.59% -0.50% CAD 0.86% -0.84% -0.85% 0.33% -1.03% -1.17% -0.00% AUD 1.95% 0.10% 0.06% 1.37% 1.03% -0.34% 0.85% NZD 2.02% 0.34% 0.32% 1.59% 1.17% 0.34% 0.99% CHF 0.85% -0.83% -0.85% 0.50% 0.00% -0.85% -0.99% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood during the Asian trading hours caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its rivals and helped GBP/USD gain traction. US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he would rather not have to use tariffs on China, easing concerns over an aggressive tariff policy stoking inflation and hurting the USD.

In the UK, S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI is forecast to edge lower to 50 in January's flash estimate from 50.4 in December. A reading below 50, which would point to a contraction in the private sector's economic activity, could weigh on Pound Sterling and trigger a leg lower in GBP/USD with the immediate reaction.

In the second half of the day, markets will pay close attention to US PMI figures. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is seen improving slightly to 49.6 from 49.4 in December. The USD could benefit from a print above 50 and make it difficult for GBP/USD to hold its ground.

Investors will also keep a close eye on the risk perception heading into the weekend. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.1% and 0.2%. If Wall Street's main indexes turn north after the opening bell, the USD could struggle to outperform its rivals.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart holds comfortably above 60, reflecting the bullish stance in the near term. On the upside, the Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest downtrend and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) form a strong resistance area at 1.2450-1.2460. In case GBP/USD manages to clear that hurdle, 1.2500 (round level, static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the downside, 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as immediate support before 1.2310 (100-period SMA) and 1.2260 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).